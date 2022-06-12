Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman accidentally kills teen after firing gun inside Coconut Reef home

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

PEMBROKE PINES – A teen has been accidentally shot and killed in Coconut Reef.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of SW 12 Street Saturday night. 

Detectives said a woman was handling a firearm inside the residence when it was accidentally discharged, striking the teen.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Pembroke Pines PD said the woman and juvenile are family members.

No word on the charges the woman faces, but police said they would be forwarded to the Broward State Attorney's Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 10:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.