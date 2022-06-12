Woman accidentally kills teen after firing gun inside Coconut Reef home

PEMBROKE PINES – A teen has been accidentally shot and killed in Coconut Reef.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of SW 12 Street Saturday night.

Detectives said a woman was handling a firearm inside the residence when it was accidentally discharged, striking the teen.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Pembroke Pines PD said the woman and juvenile are family members.

No word on the charges the woman faces, but police said they would be forwarded to the Broward State Attorney's Office at the conclusion of the investigation.