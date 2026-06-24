Teen hospitalized after being struck by Miami-Dade Public Schools bus while riding scooter, deputies say

A Miami-Dade Public Schools bus struck a teenager riding a scooter Wednesday morning, but the teen avoided serious injury, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 122nd Street. Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the collision, showing the teenager limping away from the scene before collapsing near his scooter.

The teen was transported to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

Nelson Ortiz, a nearby witness, said he did not hesitate to assist the youth.

"This could have been one of my kids," Ortiz said. "There are so many accidents here involving cars and buses. I got kids myself. I have 27 grandkids, and I would like it if someone helped my kids. I am glad he is going to be OK."

Ortiz said he attempted to help the teen contact family members after the youth indicated his phone lacked service.

A spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Public Schools confirmed that no students were on the bus at the time of the collision. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, and officials stated that one person has been cited.