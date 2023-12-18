Teen pulled from NW Miami-Dade canal last week has died

MIAMI - An unconscious teen who was pulled from a northwest Miami-Dade canal last week by rescue divers and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital has died.

Last Tuesday, Dec. 12th, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched units to the area of 181 Avenue and NW 85 Street after they received reports of a possible drowning.

Chopper4 spotted the rescue divers lifting the teen's limp body out of the water just before 4 p.m. and handing him to rescue personnel, who put him on a gurney and immediately began working to revive him.

The teen was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

The teen's aunt and a neighbor told CBS News Miami that kids dared the boy to jump into the water after getting out of school.

A witness said the boy the teen had been in the water for about 25 minutes before he was pulled out of the water.

Another neighbor said the boy's mom lost her other son about three years ago.