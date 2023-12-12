Watch CBS News
Local News

Child pulled from NW Miami-Dade canal

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel worked hard to revive a child who was pulled unconscious from a canal in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of 181 Avenue and NW 85 Street, following reports of a missing child.

Chopper 4 images showed divers pulling the minor from a canal and then images showed rescue personnel working frantically to revive him. 

The child was then loaded onto a rescue unit and taken to a local hospital. 

It is not clear how he ended up in the canal.

No additional information was released about this incident. 

First published on December 12, 2023 / 4:49 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.