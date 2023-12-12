Child pulled from NW Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel worked hard to revive a child who was pulled unconscious from a canal in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of 181 Avenue and NW 85 Street, following reports of a missing child.
Chopper 4 images showed divers pulling the minor from a canal and then images showed rescue personnel working frantically to revive him.
The child was then loaded onto a rescue unit and taken to a local hospital.
It is not clear how he ended up in the canal.
No additional information was released about this incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.