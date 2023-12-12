Child pulled from NW Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel worked hard to revive a child who was pulled unconscious from a canal in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of 181 Avenue and NW 85 Street, following reports of a missing child.

Chopper 4 images showed divers pulling the minor from a canal and then images showed rescue personnel working frantically to revive him.

The child was then loaded onto a rescue unit and taken to a local hospital.

It is not clear how he ended up in the canal.

No additional information was released about this incident.