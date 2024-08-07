Taylor Swift concerts canceled after 2 arrested in Vienna for alleged terrorist attack plans

Taylor Swift Austria concert terror plot Taylor Swift concert terror plot averted in Austria, two arrested 02:29

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria, have been canceled after government officials confirmed an alleged ISIS-linked terrorist plot to attack large events, organizers said Wednesday.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," Barracuda Music, the concerts' organizer, said in an online post.

The announcement came shortly after two suspected extremists were arrested in Austria on Wednesday, one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on a major event in the Vienna area such as Swift's concerts over the weekend, authorities said.

Austrian authorities said that the two individuals are tied to ISIS.

The Ernst Happel Stadion, where Taylor Swift will perform three concerts this week, pictured on June 4, 2024, in Vienna, Austria Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

The 19-year-old main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the Austrian capital.

Swift's concerts had been scheduled to take place at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her massively successful Eras Tour. The shows' ticket vendor in Austria said that all tickets would be refunded within 10 business days.

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria's interior ministry, said that authorities became aware of "preparatory actions" for a possible attack "and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna," the Austria Press Agency reported. Ruf said the concerts would have attracted audiences of up to 65,000, with thousands more expected to congregate outside the stadium.

A "targeted raid was carried out this morning," coordinated by various state and city law enforcement offices, Ruf said.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on July 27, 2024, in Munich, Germany. Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images

The Austrian Interior Ministry said that both suspects had become radicalized on the internet and made "concrete preparations for a terrorist attack." Ruf said the 19-year-old Austrian citizen had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group in July.

Ruf also said that chemical substances were seized from the main suspect's home and were being evaluated. He didn't give more details.

Prior to the cancellation announcement, Provincial Police President Gerhard Pürstl had said officials would step up security measures for the concerts to include the deployment of police officers in both civilian clothes and uniform, video surveillance, a police dog unit and other special law enforcement units.