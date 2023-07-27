How Travis Kelce tried giving Taylor Swift his phone number

Eagles vets taking 2023 season one day at a time Eagles vets taking 2023 season one day at a time 03:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Travis Kelce tried shooting his shot with pop star Taylor Swift, but it didn't go as planned.

On the latest episode of the New Heights Podcast with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Chiefs star tight end detailed how he tried to give Swift his phone number recently before a concert in Kansas City.

Before a Swift concert, Travis Kelce said he made a bracelet to give to her with his phone number on it.

But, unfortunately, Travis Kelce wasn't able to deliver the bracelet because she apparently doesn't meet anyone before concerts in an effort to save her voice for her performance.

"She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," Travis Kelce said.

Jason Kelce said maybe Swift didn't want to meet his brother because of the Eagles' loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Swift, who's from West Reading, is an Eagles fan, so maybe he's got a point.

"She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and didn't want to talk to you," Jason Kelce said.

The Eagles had their first training camp practice Wednesday, and the Kelce brothers previewed their respective camps and more on the latest podcast episode.