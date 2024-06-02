"Gossip Girl" alum Taylor Momsen bit by a bat while performing in Spain: "I must really be a witch"

6/1: CBS Weekend News 6/1: CBS Weekend News 20:49

"Gossip Girl" alum Taylor Momsen had a very close – too close – encounter with a bat while she was performing with her band in Spain last week.

The 30-year-old shared an Instagram video on Friday that showed her on stage with her band The Pretty Reckless in Seville when a bat landed on her leg.

"You guys are pointing at something and I don't know what you're saying," Momsen can be heard telling the crowd. Some people were pointing and shouting at her.

A beat later, she realized what was on her leg.

"There's a f***ing flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me please?" she said calmly into the microphone.

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless performs on stage at Estadio La Cartuja on May 29, 2024 in Seville, Spain. Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns via Getty Images

Several men rushed on stage to help Momsen, who is best known for playing Jenny Humphrey in "Gossip Girl," as she tried to shield herself from the bat.

"I must really be a witch," Momsen jokingly told the crowd. "It's alright and the bat's fine. He's gonna be my new friend."

After the gig, Momsen said she was taken to the hospital for a rabies shot.

"He was cute, but yes, he bit me … so rabies shots for the next two weeks," she wrote on Instagram.

Momsen thanked the staff at the hospital who she said dubbed her "batgirl" after seeing it on the local news.

In a separate post, Momsen said that "rabies shots are not fun."

The Pretty Reckless is opening for AC/DC on their Power Up Tour.