Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins in game 1 of the series, with a score of 6-0

Drew Rasmussen allowed one hit in seven dominant innings, Junior Caminero reached base five times and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Friday night.

Caminero doubled and walked twice and singled and Cedric Mullings homered for the Rays. Ryan Vilade had two hits and two RBIs while Yandy Díaz had three singles.

Rasmussen (5-2) struck out a season-high nine and retired 17 straight after allowing Javier Sanoja's opposite-field single to right in the second. The right-hander was lifted after 87 pitches.

Two of Rasmussen's five victories this season have been against Miami. Rasmussen completed 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball in a 6-3 win at Tampa Bay on May 17.

It was Caminero's second game of the season that he reached base five times. Caminero had four walks and singled in Tampa Bay's 9-7 loss against St. Louis on opening day.

After being swept at home by Detroit in a three-game set, the Rays had 12 hits in the series opener against Miami.

Cam Booser relieved Rasmussen and pitched the eighth around a walk to Jakob Marsee. Cole Sulser allowed a leadoff single in the ninth then closed to complete the two-hitter.

The Rays struck quickly against Marlins starter Ryan Gusto (0-1) when Richie Palacios hit a two-run triple and scored on Vilade's single in the first.

Aranda's RBI single off reliever Tyler Phillips in the fifth made it 4-0. Díaz followed with a comebacker clocked at 110.2 mph that deflected off Phillips' right foot for an infield single. Phillips was evaluated by the Marlins trainer, made several warm-up pitches and remained in the game.

The Rays padded the lead on Mullings' homer to lead off the sixth and Vilade's run-scoring single in the seventh.

Gusto allowed three runs and three hits over two innings.

Ray' outfielder Chandler Simpson left in the third inning because of left thumb discomfort. Simpson hit leadoff and grounded out in his two plate appearances before being replaced by Victor Mesa Jr.

LHP Shane McLanahan (6-2, 2.45) was set to start for the Rays on Saturday against RHP Lake Bachar (0-0, 3.45)

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