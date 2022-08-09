Tamarac stabbing under investigation, suspect in custody
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say stabbed another man Tuesday afternoon in Tamarac.
Authorities said it happened at around 3:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way.
When Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds.
One man was detained at the scene.
No other details were released by authorities, who continue to investigate the incident.
