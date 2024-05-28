Watch CBS News
T-Mobile buys most of U.S. Cellular in $4.4 billion deal

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

T-Mobile plans to acquire most of U.S. Cellular in an acquisition worth $4.4 million, the wireless carrier announced on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, which includes cash and as much as $2 billion in debt, T-Mobile will buy some of U.S. Cellular's spectrum as well as its customer accounts and stores.

U.S. Cellular customers will be allowed to keep their current plans or switch to a T-Mobile plan, the company said.

—This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 8:28 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

