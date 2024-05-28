T-Mobile buys most of U.S. Cellular in $4.4 billion deal

T-Mobile plans to acquire most of U.S. Cellular in an acquisition worth $4.4 million, the wireless carrier announced on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, which includes cash and as much as $2 billion in debt, T-Mobile will buy some of U.S. Cellular's spectrum as well as its customer accounts and stores.

U.S. Cellular customers will be allowed to keep their current plans or switch to a T-Mobile plan, the company said.

—This is a developing story and will be updated.