Miami-Dade Police respond to scare a Miami Synagogue

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a scare that took place at a synagogue in Miami.

It happened at the Netive Ezra Synagogue, located at Northeast 207 Street and 26th Avenue after getting reports of a man behaving in a strange manner.

Officers said they told the man to leave, and when he wouldn't, they transported him to a crisis center for evaluation.

They later found a knife inside his car, but say no threats to any temple members have been reported.

An investigation is ongoing.