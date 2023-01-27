Miami-Dade Police respond to scare a Miami Synagogue
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a scare that took place at a synagogue in Miami.
It happened at the Netive Ezra Synagogue, located at Northeast 207 Street and 26th Avenue after getting reports of a man behaving in a strange manner.
Officers said they told the man to leave, and when he wouldn't, they transported him to a crisis center for evaluation.
They later found a knife inside his car, but say no threats to any temple members have been reported.
An investigation is ongoing.
