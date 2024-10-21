Swift moving spotty showers across South Florida

MIAMI - A breeze out of the northeast on Monday will continue to bring swift-moving, spotty showers through the area, especially for the first half of the day. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the middle 80s.

Surface high pressure across the southeast U.S. and a mid-level trough over the western Atlantic will generally remain in place over the next few days, leading to a rinse-and-repeat weather pattern for South Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, there may be additional spotty showers due to an uptick in moisture. Highs will remain in the 80s.

The rest of the work week will likely be slightly drier, with just a chance for daily isolated showers.

Temperatures during this period will be around normal to slightly above normal, with highs generally in the mid-80s across South Florida each day. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s in the southeastern part of the state.

Across the tropics, Oscar will continue to bring the risk of flash flooding to eastern Cuba on Monday before turning northeast towards the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Oscar poses no threat to Florida.