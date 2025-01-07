Strong cold front brings back sweater weather to South Florida

MIAMI - Sweater weather returns courtesy of a strong cold front that has cleared South Florida. We'll enjoy cooler, dry weather through the rest of the work and school week.

It was a chilly start on Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. It was also cool across the Keys with temperatures in the upper 60s. It will stay cool and breezy throughout the day with highs struggling to reach the upper 60s with bright sunshine. Winds will increase out of the northwest in the wake of the cold front. It will be breezy to downright windy as gusts could reach over 20 miles per hour.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. A small craft advisory has been issued for the Atlantic and Keys waters due to hazardous marine conditions.

Lows in the upper 40s for Miami on Wednesday

Wednesday morning will be even colder with lows falling to mostly upper 40s and low 50s. The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a low of 51 degrees in Miami. The last time Miami dropped to 51 degrees or cooler was on Jan. 16, 2023. The average low in Miami is 61 degrees. Wednesday afternoon will be a little milder with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday morning will still be chilly in the low 50s but it will be comfortable in the afternoon with highs climbing to 70 degrees.

How long will the cool weather last in South Florida?

Still a chill on Friday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Highs will creep up to the mid-70s as the winds shift out of the southeast. We warm back up on Saturday as lows will be above average in the mid-60s and highs near 80 degrees.

Chilly mornings all week. NEXT Weather