SUV driver arrested for veering into bicyclists' path in Palmetto Bay, MDSO says

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said they arrested the driver of an SUV who was caught on video veering into the path of a group of bicyclists, with deputies adding that he even fired a gun at the group.

The MDSO said the suspect, who has been identified as Raimiero Rios, 40, of Homestead, voluntarily turned himself in to police on Monday night and is facing charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Video of the incident, which spread across social media, occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning in Palmetto Bay along Southwest 87th Avenue near 184th Lane.

According to an arrest report, Rios began to honk his horn at two bicyclists and then was seen on video veering his SUV toward them.

Raimiero Rios

The report also said that one of the victims, who was identified as a 75-year-old man, was knocked off the road and another man was struck. The report continued and said Rios pulled out a gun and fired off a round.

The video also showed the SUV trying to pass the bicyclists and then coming to a stop.

No one was seriously injured.

The MDSO said Rios was questioned, but he invoked his right to remain silent.

He could appear before a judge on Tuesday.