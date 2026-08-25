SUV driver arrested for veering into bicyclists' path in Cutler Bay, MDSO says

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said they arrested the driver of an SUV who was caught on video veering into the path of a group of bicyclists, with deputies adding that he even fired a gun at the group.

The MDSO said the suspect, who has been identified as Raimiero Rios, 40, of Homestead, voluntarily turned himself in to police on Monday night and is facing charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Video of the incident, which spread across social media, occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning in Cutler Bay along Southwest 87th Avenue near 184th Lane.

According to an arrest report, Rios began to honk his horn at two bicyclists and then was seen on video veering his SUV toward them.

Raimiero Rios Miami-Dade Corrections

The report also said that one of the victims, who was identified as a 75-year-old man, was knocked off the road and another man was struck. The report continued and said Rios pulled out a gun and fired off a round.

In the video posted on social media, you hear the black SUV honking its horn repeatedly, then see it veer towards the bicyclists.

No one was seriously injured.

Rios is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. CBS News Miami stopped at his house in Homestead, but no one was there when we knocked.

Investigators say he voluntarily surrendered himself on Monday night to the sheriff's office and invoked his right to remain silent while he was being questioned.

It is not known what prompted this incident.

CBS News Miami spoke with both victims off camera, and while they told us they were OK, they said they did not want to say anything on camera because detectives advised them not to speak about the case.