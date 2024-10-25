2 men posing as ride-share drivers in Miami-Beach's Entertainment District arrested

Two men posing as rideshare drivers arrested in Miami Beach on armed robbery charges

Two men posing as rideshare drivers arrested in Miami Beach on armed robbery charges

MIAMI-BEACH - Two repeat robbery offenders posing as ride-share drivers in Miami Beach's Entertainment District face several charges, Miami-Beach police said Friday.

Fevry Gentillon, 43, and Kerbert Jean, 56, were arrested by the Miami Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. They appeared in court Friday.

They engaged in a perilous robbery trend targeting inebriated individuals, police said. They posed as rideshare drivers, targeted unsuspecting victims and committed several robberies, including occasionally employing a firearm, according to police.

"We regard incidents of this nature with utmost seriousness and are committed to diligently pursuing accountability for those responsible," Chief Wayne Jones said in a news release. "Our primary focus is to ensure the safety of Miami Beach."

This criminal investigation began after similar incidents were observed.

Detectives identified and apprehended the suspects through meticulous analysis and proactive investigatory methods employed by MBPD's Robbery Unit, police said.

The defendants face charges of armed robbery with a firearm, strong-arm robbery, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, organized scheme to defraud, identity theft, unlawful possession of a credit or debit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and grand theft in the third degree.

Anyone with additional information or who believe they may have fallen victim to these subjects are urged to contact the Miami Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 305-673-7945.