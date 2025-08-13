Suspects wanted in murder of man missing from Hialeah may have infant with them, MDSO says

Miami-Dade Sheriff's investigators are looking for a man and woman wanted in connection to the murder of a man reported missing in Hialeah earlier this month, and a 5-month-old infant believed to be with them.

Investigators said the baby may be in danger.

According to the sheriff's office, Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez, 32, and Ariely Alvarez Cabrera, 27, are wanted in the killing of Daylon Fleitas.

Sheriff's investigators believe Fleitas, 37, was murdered on Sunday, Aug. 3. A day later, he was reported missing to Hialeah police. At the time, they said Fleitas, who was last seen on Sunday, had indicated that he would be meeting with an acquaintance but never returned home and had not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff's office has not said how Fleitas died or where his body was found. They've have asked for the public's help in finding Gonzalez and Cabrera who are "considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's homicide bureau at (305) 471-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).