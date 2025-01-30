Suspect sought in death of 80-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Broward

MIAMI - Authorities are searching for the driver who struck an 80-year-old woman and left her for dead on the side of a road in Oakland Park on Wednesday night, officials said.

Driver sought. BSO

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 8 p.m. to reports of a crash in the 3800 block of North Powerline Road.

Investigators said Barbara Price, 80, was crossing the street outside a designated crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Price dead.

Detectives later determined the vehicle involved was a light blue 2005 to 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV.

Investigators say the SUV's front passenger side struck Price, projecting her off the roadway.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact BSO at 954-321-4841 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.