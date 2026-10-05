CBS Miami joins Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk in Miami on Oct. 17

CBS Miami is once again joining the fight against breast cancer as a proud sponsor of the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk in Miami.

⁠To register for the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk, click here.

The annual walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at 8 a.m. at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Center, located at 10901 SW 24th St. in Miami.

CBS News Miami anchor Lauren Pastrana will return as the emcee for this year's event, which brings together breast cancer survivors, people living with metastatic breast cancer, families, supporters and others affected by the disease.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink as they come together to raise awareness and support Susan G. Komen's efforts in the fight against breast cancer.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk is one of Susan G. Komen's signature fundraising events, helping support the organization's work in breast cancer research, patient care, advocacy and community programs.

CBS Miami and Paramount are joining Susan G. Komen for this year's Miami event.

How to register for the Miami MORE THAN PINK Walk

The walk begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Center.

Those interested in participating can register online here, or through the Susan G. Komen website.