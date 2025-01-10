Surveillance video shows fatal crash as car plunges into Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI - Newly obtained surveillance footage reveals the dramatic and disturbing moments when a car crashed through a metal barrier early Friday and plunged into a canal in West Miami-Dade, resulting in a fatality.

The accident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Friday near SW 167th Ave. and 43rd St. in the Towns at Grand Lakes Estates.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital but did not survive the crash.

"Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call about a car in a canal," Captain Jose Alfaro said. "When units arrived at the scene, they found one victim in the water."

Surveillance video revealed the moment of the crash

Homeowner Alberto de Armas shared surveillance footage from his property showing a Nissan SUV crashing through the barrier and into the canal. The vehicle floated momentarily before sinking.

De Armas' wife, Carla Malvacias, described the chaotic scene after their dog's barking woke them.

"I heard people talking and noises," she said. "I peeked through the window and saw five police cars, fire rescue and an ambulance. Then I noticed a submerged car and a police officer in the water, pulling someone out."

Malvacias added that while previous incidents had occurred at the canal, this was the first fatality. She voiced concerns about the lack of warning signs and lighting near the canal.

"There's no indication of a canal here," she said. "Even during the day, I hear people slamming on their brakes. This is terrible."

Alberto de Armas echoed his wife's concerns, explaining that crashes into the canal happen several times a year.

"It's very sad. In the past, nobody has died," he said. "I've jumped into the canal to rescue people before, but this time there wasn't enough time. There's no sign indicating a canal at the end of 167th Avenue and we've fought for better safety measures to no avail."

CBS News Miami observed black skid marks on the road leading to the canal.

The damaged metal barrier has since been replaced and a yellow reflective sticker was added.

A county spokeswoman said officials are looking into the situation following neighbors' complaints.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Ofice continue to investigate the accident and it remains unclear what caused the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.