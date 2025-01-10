Man dies after SUV crashes into southwest Miami-Dade canal

Man dies after car crashes into southwest Miami-Dade lake

MIAMI - A man died after he crashed his SUV into a southwest Miami-Dade canal early Friday morning.

The accident happened near SW 167 Avenue and 42 Street around 2:40 a.m.

The man, driving a Nissan SUV, plowed through a barrier and then plunged into the canal, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's dive team was called in and divers pulled the man from the water. The man was rushed to HCA Kendall Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The dive team also searched the area around the submerged SUV but did not find anyone else.

The name of the man who died has not been released. What led to the crash is under investigation.