Surveillance footage shows thieves using Comcast van to steal motorcycles in South Florida

Two South Florida residents from different counties have been united by a string of motorcycle thefts and the power of social media, after surveillance video captured thieves using what appears to be a white Comcast van to pull off the crimes.

Isabella San Juan, a Hollywood resident, said she had her new Kawasaki Ninja 636 for just twelve days before it was stolen from her apartment complex garage last Wednesday.

"I called the police right away, I was pretty distraught and filed a report," said San Juan.

Surveillance video from San Juan's home shows three men inside of a Comcast van pulling up next to her bike, putting it in the van and driving away.

"We have it on video. Although you can't see the people's faces, you can clearly see it's a Comcast car," San Juan told CBS News Miami.

San Juan said she filed a police report immediately after discovering the theft. Surveillance footage from her building shows the thieves acting quickly, loading the motorcycle into the back of the van and speeding off.

San Juan's posted videos about what happened on social media and her online plea for help caught the attention of another victim. Aiden, who didn't want to share his last name, says his motorcycle was stolen out of his apartment's garage off of 71st Street in Miami early Saturday morning.

Thanks to a tracker installed on his bike, Aiden was able to help police locate his motorcycle.

"I showed them the tracking for the motorcycle, and it's very accurate. It led right to that van," Aiden explained. After seeing San Juan's video online, he realized the same white Comcast van was involved in both thefts, even matching the license plate number.

The van was eventually found at a home on Northeast 124th Street in North Miami. Police recovered Aiden's motorcycle from inside the van—damaged but repairable. "I'm just happy to get it back," said Aiden.

San Juan's bike is still missing, and she says she's frustrated by the lack of progress.

"I don't have a detective yet. I don't have the full report. I know things take time, and there are more serious crimes going on, but I would like something done about it," she said.

When CBS News Miami visited the North Miami home where Aiden's bike was found, a man inside called the police on the news crew, alleging they were attempting to break in. Officers responded, but no arrests were made in connection with the thefts.

Hollywood Police Department confirmed they are investigating the case. Comcast also issued a statement saying they are aware of the videos circulating online and are looking into the matter.

So far, there have been no announcements of any suspects or arrests.

Both victims hope that sharing their stories will lead to answers and help prevent more thefts in their communities.