Surfside mayor, police chief say Gisele Bundchen's traffic stop could've been handled differently

SURFSIDE — A South Florida mayor and his police chief are addressing a traffic stop involving former supermodel Gisele Bundchen that's gained national attention.

Surfside's Mayor Charles Burkett and Police Chief Henry Doce say it could have been handled differently.

The Surfside Police officer who pulled over Bundchen has drawn criticism for how he responded to the visibly shaken model — and some of that criticism is coming from Burkett.

"While I know he's a good man, I was just disappointed," he told CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones. "You don't tell a woman who's frightened and crying that there's nothing you can do to help her — and by the way — go talk to the city next door. No, [the police are] there to protect and serve our residents."

CBS News Miami was told that the officer, who has been on the force for decades, is not facing any disciplinary actions. However, Doce agrees with Burkett, saying it was a learning experience.

"I understand what the mayor is saying, but I also understand that was a fluid situation where the officer really wasn't understanding everything," he said. "I think we could have been much more empathetic at that moment."

Doce added that the officer did speak to the person Bundchen alleged was following her and told him to move on, and that having paparazzi is a new experience for the city of Surfside, so officers are being told to be more vigilant and speak with them.