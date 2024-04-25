Caught on video: Supermodel Gisele Bundchen pulled over by police in Surfside

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen pulled over by police in Surfside

MIAMI - An emotional moment for supermodel Gisele Bundchen after she was pulled over by police in Surfside.

The 43-year-old is seen breaking down after being stopped by the officer.

Bundchen owns two homes in Miami Beach, an $11.5 million mansion, as well as, a $1.25 million cottage.

She is just across the way from her ex, NFL icon Tom Brady.

Bundchen is often photographed out and about with their two kids and with boyfriend, fellow Brazilian and martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente.