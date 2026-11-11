Fashion show in Key Biscayne to raise money for children battling cancer

Fashion and philanthropy are coming together in Key Biscayne this week for a special event supporting children battling cancer and their families.

The Sunshine Kids fundraiser will take place Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.

The event will feature a fashion show, shopping and a raffle, all benefiting the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing joy and support to children undergoing cancer treatment.

The organization provides financial assistance to families for back-to-school and college expenses, hosts celebrations across the country and offers free trips for young cancer patients.

Event organizer Vivian Galego-Mendez said the fundraiser was inspired by South Florida's generous spirit, particularly in the Key Biscayne community.

"These are kids that are in 85 hospitals nationwide that have this program, the Sunshine Kids, and four of those hospitals are here locally," Galego-Mendez said.

The event will give attendees a chance to see the latest fashion trends on the runway and shop pieces from 30 brands on the spot.

The models won't be your typical runway professionals. Instead, the show will feature hardworking women from the community, including local business owners and school leaders.

Galego-Mendez hopes the event will bring the community together for a cause that touches so many families.

"I think that it just touches everybody's heart when they know that it's really helping a child who has cancer," she said.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.

Tickets are still available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Key Biscayne Community Foundation website.