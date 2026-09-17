Former Miami-Dade elementary school teacher faces 10 new charges for showing explicit images, touching students

A former Sunset Park Elementary School teacher is facing 10 additional charges after being accused of showing graphic material to students and inappropriately touching them, prosecutors revealed in court Thursday.

Cesar Cardoso, 53, who was arrested last week by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, now faces 13 total charges. State prosecutors indicated that further charges could be filed as more alleged victims come forward following forensic interviews.

During a court appearance, prosecutors outlined several of the felony counts brought against Cardoso.

"Count 4, offenses against students by an authority figure is a second-degree felony," the prosecutor said. "Count 5, transmitting or showing obscene material is a third-degree felony. Count 6, lewd and lascivious conduct against a child under 16."

According to police arrest records, students reported that Cardoso made physical advances and displayed explicit images. One victim told investigators that Cardoso called her to his desk and displayed a fully clothed photograph of himself in front of a mirror, asking if she liked his shirt. After she said yes, Cardoso swiped to another photograph showing himself facing the mirror naked. The same student alleged that Cardoso later approached her and another child while they were playing and slapped both on the buttocks.

Cardoso entered a plea of not guilty through his defense attorney, Michael Mirer.

"My client is adamant he is not guilty. The allegations are false. And he would look forward to his day in court," Mirer said following the hearing.

The Miami-Dade school district issued a statement following Cardoso's arrest, confirming that he separated from the district in May and is no longer an employee.