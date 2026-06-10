Adult found dead after shooting in Broward; suspect taken into custody, Sunrise police say

A person was found dead and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting early Wednesday in Sunrise, police said.

Sunrise Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 8800 block of Sunrise Lakes Boulevard at about 12:18 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody and preliminary information indicates the shooting was an isolated incident. Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released as authorities continue their investigation.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.