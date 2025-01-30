Sunrise condo residents fight back after eviction threat over structural issues

SUNRISE - Residents of a Sunrise condominium complex facing possible eviction due to structural concerns said they are relieved to have received an 11th-hour reprieve and they are now taking action to ensure long-term changes.

Temporary fixes bring relief, but issues remain

Carmen Martinez, a single mother of two, said she spent days in anxious uncertainty, fearing she would have to leave her home at Grenadier Lakes in the Welleby community.

"You get more time to evacuate in a hurricane," Martinez said.

She and dozens of other families were informed last week that their buildings were deemed unsafe due to crumbling concrete and rotting wood. While temporary repairs have postponed any immediate displacement, concerns remain over the complex's structural integrity.

Lawmakers, residents push for accountability

On Thursday, State Sen. Rosalind Osgood toured the complex, including the home of an elderly couple struggling with a leaking roof and mold issues.

Osgood praised residents for filing a complaint with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which she personally followed up on. She also reminded condo owners that new state laws give them greater power to hold their Homeowners Associations (HOAs) accountable.

"Contact your state representative—they are there to represent you," Osgood said.

Residents demand transparency, HOA reform

Determined to take control of their living conditions, residents have united to challenge their HOA. They've secured a lawyer, who has temporarily halted a $4.5 million special assessment they said lacked transparency.

"I understand there are costs, but we need transparency," said resident AJ Phillips.

Amid the backlash, the current HOA board has resigned, opening the door for residents to form a new leadership team. Their goal is to increase oversight on condo fees, monitor repairs and protect their homes.

For Martinez, the fight is just beginning.

"Know your neighbors, ask questions, be persistent. You are entitled to know," she said.