Students look forward to metal detectors after guns found at Broward schools

MIAMI - Two teens are facing charges after police found two loaded guns and extra magazines in a car at Deerfield Beach High on Monday and it was last Friday when a student carried a loaded gun on campus at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.

CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked Stranahan student Raydson Raymon, "What was it like Friday knowing that someone was there with a gun that had bullets in it ready to go?" Scouten asked. "Very scary, very scary. He said.

He's relieved to know the district is now doing more random wanding at schools and increased parking lot and hallway sweeps.

"That's good actually. A lot of students bring unnecessary things to school," said Berthaniah Bienaine from Deerfield Beach High.

Walk-through metal detectors are on the books for next school year.

"I feel like it would keep us safe from school shootings and any kind of possible threat," said student Elvis Medina.

School safety came up at this morning's school board meeting. Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata saying, he's on it, already taking bids to get metal detectors installed soon.

"We're going to push this to start this in August. This is not an option. This is what we're doing," said Dr. Licata.

We checked how often guns are found on Broward campuses. Records show it's 98 between 2019 and June of 2023. The hope is that metal detectors, wanding and students reporting guns on campus will bring that number way down.

"Safety doesn't stop. Just when you think you have it set there's more opportunities to enter. Safety is something we have to do every single day," Licata said.

The first metal detectors should be in place in several high schools by August.