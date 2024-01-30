Broward public schools increasing security following two recent gun incidents

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Public Schools is taking steps to step up security across the district one day following two recent disturbing incidents.

On Monday, two loaded guns, magazines, and drugs were found in a car in the parking lot at Deerfield Beach High School. The Broward Sheriff's Office said two 17-year-olds were detained and arrested. One of the 17-year-olds arrested attends the school. The other individual, who was asleep in the car, does not. Charges against them include possession of a weapon on school property, possession of MDMA and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver THC.

Last Friday at Stranahan High School, a student was found on campus with a loaded gun.

During Tuesday's school board hearing, several security measures were brought up.

Schools will be increasing their wanding program throughout the district. There will also be more parking lot and hallway sweeps.

Metal detectors will be making their way into some schools later this year. Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata gave an update on the timeline during the hearing.

"I want to remind the board and the public that metal detectors may have been in discussion for many years before my arrival. We currently have a bid on target for metal detectors, and as I spoke publicly to the news cameras yesterday, we're going to push this to start in August. This is not an option, this is what we are doing," he said.

The first metal detectors will be placed in select county high schools. More high schools will follow as the program is rolled out. They will then make their way to middle schools. After that, the district will re-evaluate to determine the next moves.