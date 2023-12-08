Here's how to not get stuck in traffic during this busy South Florida weekend

Stuck in traffic? There are alternatives

Stuck in traffic? There are alternatives

Stuck in traffic? There are alternatives

South Florida highways are being affected by several events taking place at the same time. CBS News Miami

MIAMI — South Florida is packed with plenty of events this weekend, creating a traffic nightmare in some parts of our area.

"I had no idea we were going to be in traffic like that," said Joseph Palmer, who was visiting from New York. "I mean, we're used to it in New York -- but here? I didn't think there would be so many cars."

From a Bruno Mars concert in Hollywood to a Miami Heat game in Downtown Miami and Art Basel in Miami Beach, traffic has become horrific.

"Yesterday, we took an Uber somewhere and we were in traffic for quite a long time up on Biscayne Boulevard," Palmer said.

"We just stayed park and we walk everywhere," said Miami local Victoria Valdesuso.

Valdesuso said traffic isn't always this bad: "Particularly bad this weekend. Otherwise, it's manageable."

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said the city would be increasing its police presence until December 10 to help with traffic for Art Basel.

As for alternatives to driving your car around? The Downtown Development Authority suggests looking into its new free shuttle service FreeBee that will take you to your destination.

"Yes, there's always going to be traffic but there are options," said Miami DDA Executive Director Christina Crespi. "If you plan ahead and you know those options. And so, we have the FreeBee, we have Metromover, Metrorail and Brightline."

Miami-Dade County is also extending their Metromover hours as another option for drivers.