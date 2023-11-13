Free rides on Miami-Dade's transit buses, Metromover, Metrorail

MIAMI - While there may be no such thing as a "free lunch," in Miami-Dade, you can hop on a transit bus, the Metromover, or Metrorail for free until the end of the year.

It's part of phase two of the county's "Better Bus" network, which is aimed at increasing ridership.

So from November 13 to December 31st, you can save money, which would normally cost $2.25, so no need to worry about bringing change or loading up your fare.

The "Better Bus" network is designed to cut down on wait time along some routes. The plan also consolidates some old routes as well as cancels some that had low ridership.

The county said "Better Bus" network riders will have access to 12,000 more jobs in about 45 minutes. Service for all routes has been changed except for six. Three dozen routes have been renamed or renumbered, the schedules for 26 routes have been changed, and 33 routes have been discontinued, including the 115 mid-north beach connector, the only bus on Miami Beach that runs on the bayside between Mount Sinai Hospital and North Beach.

Not everyone is happy about the changes.

"It's horrible. It's not affordable for us, it's not good for the workers," said one woman.

Some riders said with the changes they've lost their direct route.

"Their solution to us was we should take a trolley and two buses to get to Mount Sinai to work," said another woman.

The county's 2024 budget forecast estimates $76 million in fares this year. It's estimated that the free rides for the last six weeks of the year could cost the county $9 million. The budget set aside $6.25 million for Better Bus implementation, which could include revenue to cover missing fare dollars.