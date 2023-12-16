Watch CBS News
Strong winds, showers sweep through South Florida; conditions may weaken into Sunday

By Hunter Geisel, Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

South Florida 7 p.m. Weather Forecast for 12/16/2023
South Florida 7 p.m. Weather Forecast for 12/16/2023 05:05

MIAMI — There were a few stronger wind gusts with showers that lifted north through earlier Saturday afternoon as much of South Florida was under flood watches and wind advisories.

Nothing severe but that appears to be the most intense activity on radar with the initial area of rain, CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren said.

Showers will continue Saturday evening but do not look to be as strong or potentially severe, which could continue overnight until the front moves through Sunday morning.

CBS News Miami will continue to monitor the latest weather forecasts and Dave Warren will have more at 11 p.m.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 6:46 PM EST

