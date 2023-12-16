Strong winds, showers sweep through South Florida; conditions may weaken into Sunday

MIAMI — There were a few stronger wind gusts with showers that lifted north through earlier Saturday afternoon as much of South Florida was under flood watches and wind advisories.

Nothing severe but that appears to be the most intense activity on radar with the initial area of rain, CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren said.

Showers will continue Saturday evening but do not look to be as strong or potentially severe, which could continue overnight until the front moves through Sunday morning.

CBS News Miami will continue to monitor the latest weather forecasts and Dave Warren will have more at 11 p.m.