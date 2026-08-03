Storms leave flooding, downed trees, property damage across South Florida

Residents across South Florida are cleaning up after afternoon storms left behind flooding, downed tree limbs and property damage in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

In Broward County, flooding covered streets in Hollywood, while in Miami Gardens, strong winds scattered tree debris across neighborhoods, leaving branches littering front yards.

In one Miami Gardens neighborhood, residents spent the evening picking up branches from sidewalks and clearing paths to walk. The storms also caused property damage, including a crumpled aluminum carport roof.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Miami Gardens resident Helene Giles.

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Giles, who lives near Northwest 26th Avenue and Northwest 156th Street, was among many residents left cleaning up after the storm. She said the carport her father built decades ago was mangled by the strong winds.

"I saw parts flying over the top of the cars, going down the street," Giles said. "I just couldn't believe it."

Throughout the neighborhood, residents dragged tree branches off their properties and continued cleanup efforts.

Farther north in Hollywood, residents dealt with flooded streets. Chopper 4 flew over Dewey Street shortly after the rain stopped, where standing water covered the roadway. From Dewey Street to Washington Street, drivers pushed through flooded roads, sending waves of water into the air.

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One resident said flooding is a recurring problem whenever heavy rain moves through the area.

"Every time it rains or anytime we have storms or heavy hurricanes, we're all secluded to our houses because none of the neighbors could ever go outside or drive because we don't want to take the risk," Hollywood resident Jared Liebers said.

Other residents said while the floodwaters usually recede fairly quickly, the debris left behind creates another problem.

"We just find all this debris everywhere," Hollywood resident Rich Digirolamo said. "And, you know, I'm out walking the dog and it's like, where can I walk?"

The woman whose Miami Gardens carport was damaged said relatives will be coming over Tuesday to help clean up the storm damage.