A 44-year-old Miami man is facing felony charges after authorities say he posted a series of violent, antisemitic death threats directed at U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez on the social media platform X.

Stephen Nowoczynski was arrested Tuesday afternoon outside an apartment complex in the 16400 block of Northwest Second Avenue in Miami-Dade. He is charged with two counts of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Stephen Nowoczynski Miami-Dade Corrections

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrest report, the U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section alerted local detectives on Oct. 15 after discovering a string of threatening posts targeting Gimenez, the current Republican congressman representing Florida's 28th Congressional District, which covers the Florida Keys and parts of southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators linked the posts to an X account operating under the username "Steve Nowa." Between 6:45 p.m. and 7:49 p.m. on Oct. 15, the account published multiple messages directed at the congressman's official handle, including antisemitic slurs and explicit threats of violence.

In one set of consecutive posts, the user threatened to cut Gimenez's face in front of firefighters and the sheriff, adding, "Where do we put his body?" Another post referenced Gimenez's granddaughter, making a graphic threat to "toss her around" and sell her, according to the arrest report.

Through investigative records, detectives identified Nowoczynski as the owner and operator of the account. Deputies located him outside his residence on Tuesday, Nov. 24, around 2:35 p.m. and took him into custody without incident, according to the report.

In a statement following the arrest, Gimenez thanked authorities for their response and condemned the threats.

"My family and I thank federal and local law enforcement for their swift, professional response," Gimenez said. "Violence of any kind has no place anywhere or any time."

During a Miami-Dade bond hearing Wednesday morning, a judge set Nowoczynski's bond at $20,000—$10,000 for each count—and issued a stay-away, no-contact order. If he posts bond, Nowoczynski will be placed on Level 3 house arrest with GPS monitoring and no curfew. During the hearing, his defense attorney told the court Nowoczynski is a lifelong Miami resident who does not have the financial means to post bond.