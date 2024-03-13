State ethics investigation into Miami Mayor Francis Suarez dismissed, Florida commission says

MIAMI — The ethics investigation into Miami Mayor Francis Suarez regarding whether he had accepted expensive tickets to high-profile sporting events has been dismissed.

On Wednesday, the Florida Commission on Ethics dismissed the complaint filed during the summer of 2023 by activist Thomas Kennedy, stating that it had found "no probable cause" to his complaint.

In response to the dismissal, Suarez's office took to social media, sharing his official statement to the commission's decision.

Today’s dismissal of the Florida Commission on Ethics complaint against Mayor Francis X. Suarez. pic.twitter.com/TDZZEt1GOL — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 13, 2024

"Today's bipartisan and unanimous exoneration provides irrefutable proof that the vicious and politically motivated attacks on Mayor Suarez's character are completely inaccurate and without merit," the statement on X wrote. "This malicious complaint was made by a Democratic activist with no evidence besides inaccurate news stories published by The Miami Herald and represents a significant reprimand of their reporting."

"Instead of letting this political matter distract him, Mayor Suarez remains committed to the people of Miami where his leadership has helped produce the lowest unemployment, lowest taxes, and lowest homicide rates in recent Miami history," the statement continued.

In the initial complaint, Kennedy raised questions about who paid for Suarez's tickets to the Miami Formula One Grand Prix and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, how much those tickets cost and whether the mayor followed state laws about disclosing the source of gifts valued at more than $100.

Florida ethics law requires elected officials disclose the source of all gifts valued over $100. Regulations also ban accepting gifts from city vendors, lobbyists or their employers.

The complaint alleged that Suarez did not file a gift disclosure for his F1 VIP access passes in 2022, as would be required if anyone other than the city or a family member paid, according to the Herald, which first reported the probe. Photos from May 2023's event showed Suarez wearing passes that granted access to the Paddock Club on May 5-7.

The complaint also stated the same was true about his trip to Qatar for the World Cup, where he was pictured with soccer legend David Beckham. Beckham, meanwhile, is a registered lobbyist for his Major League Soccer stadium that will be built on city land.

Kennedy also filed the same complaint with the county ethics commission but the case was dismissed on September 15, according to the Herald. According to county code, the person making the complaint must have substantial personal knowledge of the alleged violation. However, state ethics rules contain no such requirement.

During a tense interaction between Suarez and Herald reporter Sarah Blaskey in September 2023, the mayor is seen grabbing the journalist's phone when he was asked about the ethics investigation.

