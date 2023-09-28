Miami Mayor Francis Suarez under state ethics investigation, reports say

MIAMI - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is reportedly under a state ethics investigation after a complaint was filed that he accepted pricey tickets to splashy events - like the Miami Formula One Grand Prix and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to CBS News Miami's partner The Miami Herald, the complaint to the Florida Ethics Commission was filed by activist Thomas Kennedy. In it, he raised questions about who paid for the tickets, worth thousands of dollars, and whether Suarez followed state law which requires the mayor to disclose the source of all gifts valued at more than $100.

State law bars elected officials from accepting such gifts from city vendors, lobbyists, or their employers.

The complaint alleges that Suarez did not file a gift disclosure for his Formula 1 VIP access passes last year, as would be required if anyone other than the city or a family member paid. according to the Miami Herald. The complaint also states the same was true about his trip to Qatar for the World Cup where he was pictured with David Beckham in a luxury box. Beckham is a registered lobbyist for his Major League Soccer stadium that will be built on city land.

Kennedy filed the same complaint with the county ethics commission but the case was dismissed on September 15th, according to the Miami Herald. The county code states the person making the complaint must have substantial personal knowledge of the alleged violation. State ethics rules contain no such requirement. State ethics investigators will now conduct interviews to see who or what paid for the tickets.

CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report