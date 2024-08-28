FAA grounds SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets pending investigation of rare offshore crash-landing

SpaceX rocket's first stage crashes SpaceX rocket's first stage tips over during landing after Starlink Satellite launch 03:22

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets pending an investigation to determine what caused a first-stage booster to crash onto a landing barge early Wednesday after helping launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

After standing down from the piloted Polaris Dawn launch late Tuesday because of an unfavorable long-range forecast, SpaceX pressed ahead with the first of two planned back-to-back launches of Starlinks, one from Florida and the other from California.

But the second flight was called off after the first stage used in the Florida launch crash-landed and toppled into the Atlantic Ocean while attempting to touch down on a SpaceX droneship stationed several hundred miles northeast of Cape Canaveral.

A time exposure photo captures the fiery trail of a Falcon 9 rocket climbing away from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Wednesday on a flight to deploy 21 Starlink internet satellites. This photo was taken from pad 39A at the nearby Kennedy Space Center, where the Polaris Dawn mission awaits liftoff on a commercial flight featuring the first non-government spacewalk. That flight now is on hold pending an investigation into what caused the first stage of the Starlink rocket to crash-land during touchdown on an offshore SpaceX droneship. SpaceX

The FAA said it would require an investigation, effectively grounding SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets — including the Polaris Dawn booster — until the probe is complete and corrective actions are approved.

"A return to flight of the Falcon 9 booster rocket is based on the FAA determining that any system, process or procedure related to the anomaly does not affect public safety," the FAA said in a statement.

"In addition, SpaceX may need to request and receive approval from the FAA to modify its license that incorporates any corrective actions and meet all other licensing requirements," the agency said.

Late Tuesday, SpaceX delayed Wednesday's planned launch of the Polaris Dawn mission, a commercial flight featuring what will be the first non-government spacewalk, to Friday at the earliest because of predicted end-of-mission splashdown weather. The launching now is on indefinite hold pending the landing mishap investigation.

The landing failure ended a string of 267 successful booster recoveries in a row dating back to February 2021. The Falcon 9's second stage, however, successfully carried 21 Starlink internet satellites to their planned orbit.

The first stage landing appeared normal until the moment of touchdown when more flames than usual were visible around the base of the rocket as it neared the deck. A landing leg immediately collapsed on touchdown and the booster, obscured by fire and smoke, tipped over the side of the landing barge into the Atlantic Ocean.

A camera mounted on the Falcon 9 first stage captured a view of the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas a few moments before touchdown. A camera on the droneship shows the landing deck illuminated by the rocket's exhaust as it neared the ship. SpaceX

At the moment of touchdown, flames erupted and one landing leg collapsed. SpaceX

The rocket then toppled over into the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX

"After a successful ascent, Falcon 9's first stage booster tipped over following touchdown on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship," SpaceX said on social media. "Teams are assessing the booster's flight data and status."

It was first stage B1062's 23rd and what turned out to be its final launch and landing, a new reuse record. SpaceX is working toward certifying its Falcon 9 first stages for up to 40 flights each.

Shortly after the Florida Starlinks were deployed, the company called off the California launch, planned for 5:58 a.m. EDT, to give engineers more time to review telemetry and video footage, on the lookout for any signs of trouble that could affect other rockets.

"Standing down from our second @Starlink launch of the night to give the team time to review booster landing data from the previous launch," SpaceX said. "A new target launch date will be shared once available."