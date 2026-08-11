Delivery driver accused of filming man in Walmart restroom near Homestead, police say

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with video voyeurism at a Walmart near Homestead, an incident that has left customers alarmed.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to the store, located at 14325 S.W. 268th St., on Monday morning after a victim reported being filmed while using the restroom. The victim told authorities he noticed someone reaching over a stall to retrieve an iPhone with an orange cover. He confronted the suspect, who was the only other person in the men's restroom at the time.

According to an arrest affidavit, store security footage captured the suspect, Oscar Chamizo-Martin, entering the restroom with the victim. The victim exited the restroom "visibly upset" and alerted a manager.

Oscar Chamizo-Martin Miami-Dade Corrections

Authorities reported that Chamizo-Martin, who identified himself as a delivery driver, left the store but was later contacted through his employer. He was arrested after returning to the location. While Chamizo-Martin denied recording, investigators noted he possessed a cell phone matching the description provided by the victim.

In bond court, a judge set bond at $2,500 and issued a stay-away order prohibiting Chamizo-Martin from returning to the Walmart. Because of an active U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold, Chamizo-Martin will remain in custody. Once the local case is resolved, he will be transferred to federal authorities.

Walmart customers expressed shock at the incident. "That is disrespectful when you are in the stall," said customer Nini Florin. "It is a public place. You think you would be safe. It is your own little abode using the restroom."

"I don't know why people can't just use the bathroom in peace in public," added customer Alex Sanchez.

In a statement, Walmart's press office said, "The safety and security of our associates and customers is a top priority. We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement as they investigate."

Video voyeurism is a third-degree felony in Florida. A conviction can carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, five years of probation, and a $5,000 fine. Penalties may be increased if the suspect is a repeat offender or if children are victimized.