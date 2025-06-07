Man barricades himself inside Miami-Dade home after slamming 5-year-old son into wall, sheriff's office says

A man has barricaded himself inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home on Saturday afternoon after the sheriff's office said he injured his five-year-old son after slamming him against a wall.

Just after 2 p.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the apartment located near 2055 SW 122 Ave., where a man allegedly "slammed his 5-year-old son against the wall and the child suffered a laceration."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the boy to Kendall Regional Hospital for treatment

The man has currently barricaded himself inside the home and is refusing to come out, MDSO said.

CBS News Miami has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

