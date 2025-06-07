Watch CBS News
Man barricades himself inside Miami-Dade home after slamming 5-year-old son into wall, sheriff's office says

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

A man has barricaded himself inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home on Saturday afternoon after the sheriff's office said he injured his five-year-old son after slamming him against a wall.

Just after 2 p.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the apartment located near 2055 SW 122 Ave., where a man allegedly "slammed his 5-year-old son against the wall and the child suffered a laceration."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the boy to Kendall Regional Hospital for treatment

The man has currently barricaded himself inside the home and is refusing to come out, MDSO said.

CBS News Miami has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

