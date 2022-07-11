Watch CBS News
South Floridians take to the streets to celebrate one-year mark since unprecedented Cuban protests: "I'm asking for freedom"

By Ted Scouten

Rallies underway to mark one-year since unprecedented protests in Cuba
MIAMI – People taking to the streets around Miami, remembering their brothers and sisters in Cuba.

"I'm asking for freedom of Cuba. It's 63 years already, enough is enough," said Carmen Vines.

One year ago, tens of thousands of Cubans marched in the street – an unprecedented defiance of the government.  Many were arrested and thrown in prison.

"They didn't' ask for food, they didn't ask for medicine, they didn't ask for covid vaccines, they ask for freedom," said Maria Lima.

Here in South Florida a year ago, we saw several days of large rallies as people stood shoulder to shoulder with those on the island.

"They just want freedom, that's it. That's what they want.  They want the freedom to choose their own leaders, they want freedom of expression, freedom of the press," Rep. Carlos Gimenez said.

Rallies popped up in several locations on this anniversary, like one on Bird Road and 87 Avenue, and another in front of Versailles.

"Even though I was born in America my family fled from communism the fact that 63 years late they're still fighting that, so many people that are Cuban are still fighting," Ivette Dominguez said.

And it's not just Cuban Americans who are called to action. 

"All Americans can respect the right for freedom, human rights. understand that 90 miles away that's not going on," Silvia Gutierrez said.  "Don't support the regime by thinking that it's OK to travel to Cuba, because it isn't.  Money that you spend there goes to the regime."

