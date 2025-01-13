South Florida's warm start to week ahead of next cooldown

MIAMI - South Florida is in for a warmer start to the week before another cold front moves in.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs climbing to around 80 degrees in the afternoon as the winds shift out of the south and southeast. There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and there are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or the Keys waters.

Monday night's lows will be comfortably cool with mid to upper 60s.

On Tuesday, the chance of rain increases due to a cold front moving in. As scattered showers and more clouds move in, highs will rise to the upper 70s.

The South Florida cooldown begins Wednesday

The cooldown begins Wednesday morning as lows drop to the low 60s and highs will only be in the low 70s.

Sweater weather returns late this week as we wake up to chilly mornings on Thursday and Friday. Lows will fall to the low 50s and some inland areas may plunge into the upper 40s.

Thursday highs will be pleasant in the low 70s. By Friday, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees.

We'll warm right back up this weekend as highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday with the potential for stray showers. Sunday morning will be milder with temperatures in the upper 60s and highs warming to the low 80s in the afternoon.

A rollercoaster week for temperatures. NEXT Weather