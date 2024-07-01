Watch CBS News
South Florida's morning showers will give way to a drier afternoon

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Monday 7/1/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Monday 7/1/2024 7AM 00:24

MIAMI - Shower and storm chances will remain highest Monday morning before dwindling by the afternoon as an upper-level area of low pressure finally moves out.

Look for high temperatures in the upper 80s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A drying trend will begin on Tuesday and continue into the Fourth of July as large-scale high pressure builds in over Florida. While we'll still keep some spotty storms in the forecast for Tuesday, coverage will be much less compared to Monday.

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to remain south of the area thanks to this high-pressure pattern as it moves westerly to west-northwesterly this week. This will mean that the sea breeze-driven showers and thunderstorms will be the main story throughout the week along with continued warmth.

holiday-weekend.png
Spotty showers for the holiday weekend NEXT Weather

Spotty storms continue through Wednesday, with only a few isolated storms possible for Thursday. Fourth of July will be warm, with highs in the low 90s. The highest rain chances will be focused in the first part of the afternoon, with storms set to move inland by the evening, just in time for firework displays.

Heat index values, or "feels like" temperatures, will quietly creep back up through the week with the potential for heat advisories returning, according to the National Weather Service.

KC Sherman
KC Sherman

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

