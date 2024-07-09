South Florida's hot, humid, hazy weather continues, change coming over weekend

MIAMI - Hot, hazy and humid conditions continue across South Florida on Tuesday with another heat advisory in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Heat index values will range from 105 to as hot as 112 degrees.

A weakening mid level low in the western Atlantic will continue to drift southwestward toward our area as a layer of Saharan dust will continue to move in from the southeast.

Plume will limit chance for rain NEXT Weather

The plume of Saharan dust will give the sky a gray-brown appearance and continue to limit our rain chances for the next few days as it is forecast to linger over the Florida Peninsula through at least Thursday. With the dust overhead, only an isolated shower or two will be possible each afternoon.

While winds will shift and become more easterly on Thursday, they will gradually strengthen heading into Friday as well as the upcoming weekend as an area of high pressure in the western Atlantic builds back towards South Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service. The Saharan dust layer will gradually erode on Friday.

Heading into the weekend, an easterly flow brings additional moisture to the region, allowing for the chance for rain to creep back up across the area. Neither Saturday nor Sunday will be a washout, but spotty storms will return to the forecast. This should allow for a slight cool down, with highs returning to near average in the low 90s.