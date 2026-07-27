Florida woman seriously injured after Brightline train accident in Fort Lauderdale, police say

A woman is recovering after her car was struck by a Brightline train on Sunday night.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash happened just before midnight Sunday at the railroad crossing at Sunrise Boulevard. The car was dragged several hundred feet to the 400 block of NE Flagler Drive.

Surveillance video shows sparks flying as the Brightline train moved down the tracks, dragging the car.

The woman was able to get out of the car on her own before first responders arrived. Crews found her on the ground next to the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Victor Carvalho said he witnessed the entire incident. He called 911 and jumped a fence to help the woman.

"We see that the train was coming in and the rail was coming down so in the intersection there was a car that came in and went through the railings," Carvalho said.

Carvalho described the woman's condition when he reached her.

"It was crazy because what I saw was that she had her entire half of her arm was just broken it was just like a flop and her whole jawline was disfigured," Carvalho said. "Thank god that she managed to survive because something like this incident is terrible."

Another witness, Marina Sarymsakova, said she was stunned the woman survived.

"I'm just shocked by how lucky she was, people don't get that lucky very often," Sarymsakova said.

A Brightline spokesperson said they could not comment on this crash, but shared these safety reminders:

Not only is it extremely dangerous to go around lowered safety arms at railroad crossings – it is illegal.

Never walk on or along tracks – it's dangerous and illegal.

Only cross at designated crossings.

Only cross railroad tracks in your vehicles if you're sure you can clear the tracks completely.

Stay alert for multiple tracks.

Obey all signs and signals.

Some municipalities have elected to make their communities Quiet Zones, which prohibits train horns from sounding. Stay alert. A train might be quieter than you think.

If your vehicle stalls on the tracks, get out immediately.

If there is a disabled vehicle on the tracks, call the emergency number posted near the crossing. Most crossings have a blue sign with a location ID and emergency number. This could prevent a collision from happening if there is enough time to warn oncoming train traffic.

Fort Lauderdale police said they are still investigating what caused the crash.