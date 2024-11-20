Cold front moves through South Florida, bringing potential scattered rain showers and isolated storms

MIAMI — The cold front CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather team has been tracking for the past several days will move through South Florida on Wednesday.

This front will spark up the potential for scattered showers and even a few isolated storms throughout the midday and afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will still peak in the lower to mid-80s. The wind will start to shift from the northwest on Wednesday evening with gusts around 20 mph possible.

Temperatures start to take a tumble over the next several days behind the front.

5-Day Morning Lows CBS News Miami

South Florida will wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday morning. Temperatures will trend below average for the afternoon highs as they only climb to the upper 70s in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and the mid-70s in the Florida Keys.

Meanwhile, lower to mid-70s are expected for all of South Florida to close out the work week and kick off the weekend. A gradual warming trend will begin Sunday as South Florida eventually returns to the lower 80s by Monday.

South Florida will want to break out their favorite fall sweaters for Friday morning as our coolest temperatures since Feb. 25 arrive. The forecast calls for low temperatures in the lower to mid-50s in Miami-Dade and Broward. The Keys will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The chillier mornings stick around for the weekend.

NEXT Weather 7-Day Forecast CBS News Miami

With the cooler conditions comes drier air, which means lower humidity and no rain concerns from Thursday through the start of the next work week.