A few mild days for South Florida before weekend warm-up

MIAMI - You may want to break out the sweaters and lightweight jackets again because the next few mornings are going to be on the chilly side.

On Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys saw temperatures in the low 60s.

The afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy with northeast winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour.

A look ahead. NEXT Weather

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches so it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. There is a small craft advisory for boaters over the Atlantic waters due to hazardous marine conditions. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters in the Keys.

Thursday morning we'll wake to temperatures in the low 60s and highs will be in the low 70s. Expect some clouds around and a few showers. Friday morning will be chilly with lows falling to the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s.

Over the weekend, it will be shorts and flip-flop weather. On Saturday and Sunday, the low temperatures will be above normal, in the upper 60s, and highs in the low 80s with the potential for isolated showers.

On Monday, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, highs will climb to the upper 70s with the potential for spotty showers.