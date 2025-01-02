Partly cloudy, dry across South Florida, temps tumble over the weekend

MIAMI - Thursday morning got off to a cool start with temperatures in the low 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade, and the upper 60s across the Florida Keys.

A beautiful, dry day is ahead with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic and the Keys waters.

It will be cooler Friday morning with mostly upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will remain pleasant and seasonable in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures dip over the weekend. NEXT Weather

A reinforcing cold front will move in late Friday and lows will fall to the low 50s Saturday and Sunday morning. Sweater weather returns this weekend as we wake up to chilly mornings in the 50s. Saturday highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Sunday highs will be comfortable in the low 70s.

It will be milder by next Monday as lows will be in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s as kids head back to school after the holiday break.

Yet another cold front moves in early next week and by Wednesday lows will fall to the 50s again.