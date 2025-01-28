Mostly sunny across South Florida with a light breeze

MIAMI - It was a cool start to Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid-50s inland and the upper 50s closer to the coast in Broward and Miami-Dade. Dressing in layers will be key since highs in the afternoon will climb to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Another fabulous day ahead as we'll enjoy low humidity and a light breeze. There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and there are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

Some patchy fog will be possible on Wednesday morning. Lows will fall to the low 60s and highs will rise to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

Thursday we stay seasonable with low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.

Warmer into the weekend NEXT Weather

By Friday the breeze will increase out of the south and temperatures will warm up. We'll wake up with the upper 60s and afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees.

This weekend will be even warmer as lows will be milder in the upper 60s. Highs will climb to the low 80s with only isolated showers possible on Saturday and Sunday.