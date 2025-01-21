Watch CBS News
Wet and unsettled South Florida weather before late week chill

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - A wet and unsettled weather pattern continues on Tuesday, and for the next few days, due to a stalled frontal boundary and plenty of moisture.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs climbing to the low 70s. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day.

Wednesday will be cloudy, cooler and breezy with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. The chance of rain increases and we will likely see more widespread wet weather. Wind gusts could reach 20 miles per hour or stronger.

Chilly mornings at week's end.

Thursday we'll wake to the low 60s, some passing showers will be possible. Highs will be comfortable in the low 70s with a lighter breeze.

A strong cold front will move in late week and sweater weather returns Friday morning as lows tumble to the low 50s. Highs will remain cool in the low to mid-60s.

It will be even colder by Saturday morning, with lows falling to the upper 40s. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. By Sunday, lows will be back to normal in the low 60s and highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

